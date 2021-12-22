 
Cristiano Ronaldo's ladylove Georgina Rodriguez shares new pics form Man United star's private jet

Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez has celebrated her magazine cover shoot on boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo's swanky airliner.

The Argentinian-born beauty, who is expecting twins with Cristiano Ronaldo, posed for the Spanish edition of the famous magazine and she shared snaps of herself surrounded by copies on her boyfriend's £20million private jet, which is a twin-engine plane that can reach 560mph.

In one picture, the 27-year-old stunner is seen taking a snooze and using the mags as pillows. 

Ronaldo's sweetheart put on a stylish display in a grey jacket and matching trousers. She also posed in a headband with a black handbag.

Her mesmerising post garnered massive likes and hearts. The Spaniard gave a sweet captioned to the photos: "Like a little girl. @aloyoga #love #happiness #gratitude." 

Georgina Rodriguez, who started dating Cristiano Ronaldo in June 2016 after he walked into the Madrid clothes boutique, is a strong lady and has a lot of personality.

