Wednesday Dec 22 2021
Wednesday Dec 22, 2021

Prince Harry could be roped in to testify against Prince Andrew in sex case

Prince Harry could be called in as part of Prince Andrew’s trial.

According to David Boies, the attorney representing Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claims she was forced into sexual relations with Andrew as part of Epstein’s trafficking ring, said that the Duke of Sussex could be part of the very limited depositions of the trial.

"He would also be available for deposition as he is in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction of the US courts," he said. 

"But my guess is that we will probably only have the opportunity to take 10 to 12 depositions so we have got to be careful about who we notice."

Furthermore, the added that Meghan Markle could be included in the mix as she is reliable to “tell the truth”.

 “She is somebody we can count on to tell the truth.”

David said Meghan was just “one of the people we are considering, we haven't made a decision yet.”

“We would not depose both Harry and Meghan, because we would not have the number of depositions to do that.”


