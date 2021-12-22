Who will be with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor on Christmas Day?

Princess Anne is isolating after her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the British media, Anne will not join her mother Queen Elizabeth at Windsor on Christmas Day.

While it's clear that Anne and her husband will not be with the monarch, Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have yet to say where they will be on Christmas Day.

Queen Elizabeth cancelled a pre-Christmas lunch with her family as a precaution while cases of COVID-19 soar in Britain.

Buckingham Palace source told Reuters, "The decision is a precautionary one as it is felt to put too many people's Christmas arrangements at risk if it went ahead."

Britain's 95-year-old monarch spent the majority of the pandemic at Windsor Castle to the west of London. Her husband Prince Philip died in April this year after more than seven decades of marriage.

