Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘loving life’ as family of four: source

Sources recently weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship dynamic as a family of four.

Daniel Martin made this claim during his interview with People magazine.

There he was quoted saying, "It was so much fun to have all of us back together again. It was chill and relaxed like the gang was back together.”

Mr Martin also shared some insight into the couple’s relationship and added, "Harry jokes around a lot, and Meghan is really funny. It was nice to have those belly laughs again!"

Even a separate source weighed in on it all and admitted, "They are inseparable. Nothing has changed."