 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘loving life’ as family of four: source

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 23, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘loving life’ as family of four: source
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘loving life’ as family of four: source

Sources recently weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship dynamic as a family of four.

Daniel Martin made this claim during his interview with People magazine.

There he was quoted saying, "It was so much fun to have all of us back together again. It was chill and relaxed like the gang was back together.”

Mr Martin also shared some insight into the couple’s relationship and added, "Harry jokes around a lot, and Meghan is really funny. It was nice to have those belly laughs again!"

Even a separate source weighed in on it all and admitted, "They are inseparable. Nothing has changed."

More From Entertainment:

Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle’s ‘woe is me’ speech: ‘Such poor taste’

Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle’s ‘woe is me’ speech: ‘Such poor taste’
Queen Elizabeth planning lunch with ‘small hard core’ of senior royals: report

Queen Elizabeth planning lunch with ‘small hard core’ of senior royals: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle delaying Christmas card release to ‘trump royals’?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle delaying Christmas card release to ‘trump royals’?
Cardi B leaves her hubby Offset in awe with $2 million birthday gift

Cardi B leaves her hubby Offset in awe with $2 million birthday gift
Lorde unveils new ‘Leader of a New Regime’ MV

Lorde unveils new ‘Leader of a New Regime’ MV
Prince William and Kate Middleton's Instagram activity reveals they still care for Harry

Prince William and Kate Middleton's Instagram activity reveals they still care for Harry
Grey’s Anatomy’s Ellen Pompeo calls for more diverse writers to better stories

Grey’s Anatomy’s Ellen Pompeo calls for more diverse writers to better stories
Jennifer Lopez cuts a stylish figure in yellow sweatsuit during lunch date with loved ones

Jennifer Lopez cuts a stylish figure in yellow sweatsuit during lunch date with loved ones
Alicia Witt's parents found dead as she asked fans to get signed copies of her new book

Alicia Witt's parents found dead as she asked fans to get signed copies of her new book
Jada Pinkett makes hilarious quips under anaesthesia: ‘This is so great’

Jada Pinkett makes hilarious quips under anaesthesia: ‘This is so great’
Ryan Reynolds touches on being mistaken for Ben Affleck’

Ryan Reynolds touches on being mistaken for Ben Affleck’
Who will be with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor on Christmas Day?

Who will be with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor on Christmas Day?

Latest

view all