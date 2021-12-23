Prince Harry and Meghan's Christmas Card attracts huge applause, fans gush over Lilibet's first image

The royal family members, who always delight their fans with sweet surprises on Christmas, have a very special tradition of releasing the annual royal Christmas card.



Royal couples like Prince William and Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, usually release their own Christmas card every year, offering people a glimpse of their happy family lives.

Social media users took no time to respond to Meghan and Harry's newly released Christmas photo, particularly on Lilibet's sweet snap.

One user responded as saying: "Absolutely stunning! What a beautiful, happy family."



Another user said: "Great name Lilibet Diana"

The third one wrote: "Such cute Smiling face with 3 hearts family I love Red heart them"

" It's beautiful Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes"



"What adorable kiddos."



Some also shared their comments on growing son of the royal couple, with one tweeted: "Wow, Archie is growing up so fast! What a sweet family!"

Another user commented on Harry and Meghan's appearance in the photo, saying: "So beautiful pictures of the family, they both looked so happy and relaxed"

On Thursday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared the first image of their daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor in a family portrait featured on their official 2021 Christmas card.





The picture shows the family of four laughing as Meghan holds her daughter in her arms. Six-month-old Lilibet, nicknamed "Lili," is the Sussexes' second child.

Their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was born May 6, 2019. As the Christmas card photo shows, Archie has inherited his father's distinctive red hair.

Meghan and harry share sweet message with family pic: "This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa,' and Lili made us a family," Harry and Meghan said in their card."

