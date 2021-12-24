 
Kate Middleton turns Christmas helper in Westminster Abbey Carol Service

Kate Middleton has rung in the festive season with her newly debuted image as the Christmas helper for the Westminster Abbey Carol Service.

The snaps were released as part of a promotional push for the Together at Christmas service which is set to debut on Christmas Eve.

In some of the pictures, the Duchess of Cambridge can be seen helping out with décor in her red Christmas sweater and pins bows to tree branches to spice up their look.

The Westminster Abbey show will also feature an introduction video for the Royal Carols: Together At Christmas show and in her introduction Kate can be heard saying, "say a huge thank you to all those amazing people out there who've supported their communities. We also wanted to recognize those whose struggles perhaps have been less visible, too."

She also added, "We've been through such a bleak time. We've seen so many challenges, we've lost our loved ones. We've seen our frontline workers under immense pressure. And, also, we've been more emotionally, and socially, distanced and isolated from each other."

"I suppose through that separation we've also realized how much we need each other and how acts of kindness and love can really bring us comfort and relief in times of distress."

