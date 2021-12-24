 
Queen chooses sentimental jewelry piece in tribute to beloved Prince Philip

For the occasion the Queen opted for a jaw-dropping sapphire chrysanthemum brooch
The Queen paid a touching tribute to her late husband Prince Philip through her choice in jewelry.

In a photo released ahead of her first Christmas address after the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, the Queen opted for a sentimental piece of jewelry that represented many milestones of her relationship.  

For the occasion the monarch opted for a jaw-dropping sapphire chrysanthemum brooch which eagle-eyed fans noted she wore during the couple’s 1947 honeymoon as well as their 60th wedding anniversary photo.

With regards to the Queen’s Christmas speech, royal author Ingrid Seward said that the Queen is likely to do something that is very different considering that she lost her beloved husband this year.

She said: “It is incredibly unusual for the Queen to be personal in her Christmas speech.

“She often mentions the key news events and any disasters but it is never personal and about her.”

“Maybe this time she will speak about Prince Philip and even talk about how her husband was a pioneer with environmental causes —- coming in a year where we had COP26 in Glasgow.”

