Zendaya felt like Tom Holland's mother on the sets of 'Spider Man: No Way Home'

Friday Dec 24 2021
Friday Dec 24, 2021

Zendaya confesses she felt like beau Tom Holland's mother on the first day of shooting Spider Man: No Way Home.

Speaking to Tom during an interview with Marvel.com, Zendaya shared, "That first day, I was nervous for you." He replied, "Yeah, I was stressed." She said, "We had to do a rehearsal, and me and Jacob (Batalon) felt like your parents." Tom asked, "Dropping me off at school?"

Zendaya replied, "Like dropping you off at kindergarten for the first day. Like, ‘I hope the other kids like him.’ And like, ‘I hope he doesn't come back crying.’ And so we were just there, and I was taking pictures of you guys so that you could have it. It was so cute." Tom responded, "You have some amazing pictures of us."

Spider-Man No Way Home features Tom Holland in the lead role and Zendaya as his girlfriend MJ. Directed by Jon Watts, the movie is breaking records of all the previous series in the franchise.

