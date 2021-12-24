Queen in 'good form' despite Prince William, Kate Middleton Christmas absence

Queen 'in good form' despite Prince William, Kate Middleton absence on Christmas

Queen Elizabeth II is braving through spending another Christmas without her family.

The 95-year-old monarch, who had earlier planned a Sandringham reunion of all the royals, cancelled the trip last-minute in the wake of surging cases of COVID-19 variant Omicron.

However, as per BBC, Buckingham Palace confirms that the monarch is "good form" as she recorded her annual broadcast last week.

This Christmas also marks the Queen's first holiday without beloved husband Prince Philip, who passed away earlier this year. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, won't be joining the monarch since they're headed to Norfolk to spend Christmas with Kate's parents.

In another blow, the Queen will also miss seeing Princess Anne after her husband Sir Timothy Laurence tested positive for Covid.