Madame Tussauds’ festive update on Rihanna’s wax statue bears no resemblance

Celebrating the holiday spirit, the Madame Tussuads museum unveiled an updated look of the pop music sensation Rihanna’s wax statue.

The Berlin branch of the museum has given a Christmas look to the Diamonds singer’s wax figure. However, the final look of the statue has failed to bear any resemblance to the famed singer.

The pictures of Rihanna’s Christmas wax figure were shared online by one of her fan’s account on Twitter.



In the shared snaps, the We Found Love crooner’s wax figure could be seen wearing a holiday themed red suit, paired with white stockings and a white bow in her hair.

Rihanna’s fans took to their social media accounts and mocked the museum for giving festive update to the singer’s statue that look nothing like the star.

Rihanna’s wax figure was first unveiled at Madame Tussauds in 2011, donning the singer’s then-red bob cut.