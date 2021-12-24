 
entertainment
Friday Dec 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry aiming to ‘mend fences’ with royals at Platinum Jubilee

Prince Harry has reportedly been planning to make the most of his visit with the intention of trying to ‘mend fences’ with the Royal Family.

Royal reporter Richard Palmer put forth the possibility of this interaction as part of a prediction.

He shared his views in a tweet on his personal Twitter account and wrote, "The way things are going that could be the Queen’s first or one of her first public engagements in her Platinum Jubilee year.”

"She hasn’t undertaken an engagement outside a royal residence since October. It could also be a chance for Prince Harry to come to the UK and mend fences."

This news comes shortly after experts speculated upon Prince Harry’s urgent return to the UK following news of Queen Elizabeth’s worsening health concerns. 

