Saturday Dec 25 2021
Kate Middleton ‘struggled’ with having to sit on the side lines of Prince William, Harry’s bond

Saturday Dec 25, 2021

Kate Middleton reportedly struggled with “sitting at the sidelines” of Prince William and Prince Harry’s broken bond.

Royally Us hosts Christine Ross and Christina Garibaldi made this claim during one of their most recent episodes.

The conversation arose once while the duo were discussing Kate’s heartbreak over having to “sit on the sidelines” once Prince William and Prince Harry’s bond broke.

Ms Ross was the first to chime in and say, “A source close to Kate said that she was mostly upset about the situation in terms of the toll it took on William.”

"I think seeing your husband suffer like that, and seeing what used to be such a close loving supportive relationship really fall apart was probably really difficult to sit on the sidelines for her to watch.”

“I think that that must have been incredibly difficult you know to sit there quietly and see the situation unfold as it did.”

Later on into the conversation however, Ms Garibaldi also weighed in to say, “Yeah, Definitely. I know that they’re also reporting this whole situation did bring William and Kate even closer together though so they kind of leaned on each other. Usually, in dark times, that tends to happen. They really got close together."

