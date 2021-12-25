 
Kate's fans mock Meghan Markel after Duchess of Cambridge's surprise piano performance

Kate Middleton stunned everyone with her surprise piano performance  during her Together at Christmas carol concert, which aired on ITV Friday evening.

Royal fans lauded the Duchess of Cambridge's performance, with one, NorthernLass81, writing: "A beautiful performance of a poignant song for the family given the loss of Prince Philip this year."

"Kudos to the Duchess for having the courage to perform publicly."

Some of Prince William's sweetheart's admirers have since questioned whether Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex,  might follow up Kate's performance with one of her own, given Prince Harry's wife's acting prowess.

Some users speculate that Meghan won't let Kate collect so much praise alone and would soon stun her admirers with latest adventure.

A Twitter user, calling themselves King Arthur, shared a picture of the Duchess of Cambridge playing the piano, and pened: "Princess Katherine on the piano at the carol concert - what is Meghan going to do next I wonder?"

last Week, The 95-year-old monarch took to Twitter to endorse the Duchess of Cambridge's Christmas carol concert. The official Royal Family Twitter account reminded the public about the concert.

In her latest post Kate Middleton revealed: "This Christmas will be different to what so many of us had planned."


