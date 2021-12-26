Queen Elizabeth reminisces over Prince Philip’s final moments

Queen Elizabeth recently reminisced over the death of her beloved husband with a trip down memory lane and insights into their final few moments together.



The monarch gushed over her late husband in the annual Christmas address of 2021.

There she started off by recalling some of his best qualities and admitted, "His sense of service, intellectual curiosity, and capacity to squeeze fun out of any situation were all irrepressible.”

As well as, "That mischievous, enquiring twinkle was as bright at the end as when I set eyes on him.”

However, she didn’t fail to leave fans emotional with her final few comments about life and death and admitted, "But life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.”

"And as much as my family and I miss him, I know he would want us to enjoy Christmas. We felt his presence as we, like millions around the world, readied ourselves for Christmas.”



“While Covid again means we can't celebrate quite as we wished, we can still enjoy the many happy traditions, be it the singing of carols – as long as the tune is well known - decorating the tree, giving and receiving presents or watching a favourite film where we already know the ending."