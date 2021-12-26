 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth reminisces over Prince Philip’s final moments

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 26, 2021

Queen Elizabeth recently reminisced over the death of her beloved husband with a trip down memory lane and insights into their final few moments together.

The monarch gushed over her late husband in the annual Christmas address of 2021.

There she started off by recalling some of his best qualities and admitted, "His sense of service, intellectual curiosity, and capacity to squeeze fun out of any situation were all irrepressible.”

As well as, "That mischievous, enquiring twinkle was as bright at the end as when I set eyes on him.”

However, she didn’t fail to leave fans emotional with her final few comments about life and death and admitted, "But life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.”

"And as much as my family and I miss him, I know he would want us to enjoy Christmas. We felt his presence as we, like millions around the world, readied ourselves for Christmas.”

“While Covid again means we can't celebrate quite as we wished, we can still enjoy the many happy traditions, be it the singing of carols – as long as the tune is well known - decorating the tree, giving and receiving presents or watching a favourite film where we already know the ending."

More From Entertainment:

More members of BTS test positive for COVID-19

More members of BTS test positive for COVID-19
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari planning grand wedding event: source

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari planning grand wedding event: source
Queen shuns Meghan, Harry and Andrew in her Christmas speech, praises Kate and William

Queen shuns Meghan, Harry and Andrew in her Christmas speech, praises Kate and William
Armed intruder breaks into Windsor grounds amid Holiday festivities

Armed intruder breaks into Windsor grounds amid Holiday festivities
Kate Middleton piano performance becomes second video to hit 1 million views on her YouTube

Kate Middleton piano performance becomes second video to hit 1 million views on her YouTube

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Christmas card ‘destroying their wall of privacy’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Christmas card ‘destroying their wall of privacy’
Full text of Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Day message

Full text of Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Day message
Kim Kardashian has only group dates to ‘keep Kanye from being hurt’

Kim Kardashian has only group dates to ‘keep Kanye from being hurt’
Queen's Christmas day speech: Monarch honours Prince Philip with precious snap and a special brooch

Queen's Christmas day speech: Monarch honours Prince Philip with precious snap and a special brooch
Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian ooze all kinds of festive glamour at Christmas party: photos

Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian ooze all kinds of festive glamour at Christmas party: photos
'Kurulus:Osman': Özge Törer aka Bala Hatun looks stunning in latest picture

'Kurulus:Osman': Özge Törer aka Bala Hatun looks stunning in latest picture
Bella Hadid says she's obsessed with Kris Jenner

Bella Hadid says she's obsessed with Kris Jenner

Latest

view all