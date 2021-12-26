Netflix sets release date for ‘Bridgerton’ season two

Bridgerton season two is finally on it's way to Netflix after numerous delays

On Saturday, the show’s first season anniversary, Netflix announced that the second season of Bridgerton will be dropping on March 25, 2022.

The announcement came in the form a special video clip featuring season two protagonists Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley, along with other cast members including Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel,

Bridgerton was renewed for season two in January, just days after debuting on the streaming giant. It was then quickly renewed for seasons three and four in April.

The Shonda Rhimes creation, upon its release, was touted as Netflix’s ‘biggest show ever’.