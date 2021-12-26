'End of the Queen's reign will mark a watershed moment for Australia', warns politician

Australian Labor MP Matt Thistlethwaite has issued brutal republicanism warning, saying: 'The end of the Queen's reign will be a fork in the road for Australia.'

The politician added: "There is much admiration and respect for the Queen in Australia,"

"The end of her reign will be a fork in the road for Australia to decide if we want to continue with a foreign monarch as our head of state or recognise our maturity and independence and appoint an Australian as our head of state," Matt told Express.co.uk.

He went on to claim: "the point about Charles becoming King is that it just happens and Australians don’t get a say in who our head of state is."

The Australian MP's statement comes after the 95-year-old monarch's emotional Christmas speech.

Queen Elizabeth II has consistently been the most popular royal in Britain and beyond, and is seen as the symbol of the country post-war as well as the last living link to its imperial past.

Charles, Prince of Wales (Charles Philip Arthur George; born 14 November 1948) is the heir apparent to the British throne as the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II.

