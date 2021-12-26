 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 26 2021
By
Web Desk

'End of the Queen's reign will mark a watershed moment for Australia', warns politician

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 26, 2021

End of the Queens reign will mark a watershed moment for Australia, warns politician

Australian Labor MP Matt Thistlethwaite has issued brutal republicanism warning, saying: 'The end of the Queen's reign will be a fork in the road for Australia.'

The politician added: "There is much admiration and respect for the Queen in Australia," 

"The end of her reign will be a fork in the road for Australia to decide if we want to continue with a foreign monarch as our head of state or recognise our maturity and independence and appoint an Australian as our head of state," Matt told Express.co.uk.

He went on to claim: "the point about Charles becoming King is that it just happens and Australians don’t get a say in who our head of state is."

The Australian MP's statement comes after the 95-year-old monarch's emotional Christmas speech.

Queen Elizabeth II has consistently been the most popular royal in Britain and beyond, and is seen as the symbol of the country post-war as well as the last living link to its imperial past.

Charles, Prince of Wales (Charles Philip Arthur George; born 14 November 1948) is the heir apparent to the British throne as the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II.

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham's fans spot David standing on his tippy toes in adorable Christmas family photo

Victoria Beckham's fans spot David standing on his tippy toes in adorable Christmas family photo
Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks celebrate Christmas on ski fields of Europe: photos

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks celebrate Christmas on ski fields of Europe: photos
Americans celebrate Meghan Markle's victory as UK newspaper prints front page notice

Americans celebrate Meghan Markle's victory as UK newspaper prints front page notice
Pic: Rihanna recalls her childhood days on Christmas 2021

Pic: Rihanna recalls her childhood days on Christmas 2021
Did Dua Lipa just confirm her split from Anwar Hadid?

Did Dua Lipa just confirm her split from Anwar Hadid?

Harnaaz Sandhu eyeing DC’s Catwoman role following viral ‘meow’

Harnaaz Sandhu eyeing DC’s Catwoman role following viral ‘meow’
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is now Sony’s highest-grossing film of all time

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is now Sony’s highest-grossing film of all time
Dua Lipa turns into lifestyle mentor amid relationship break with Anwar Hadid

Dua Lipa turns into lifestyle mentor amid relationship break with Anwar Hadid
Demi Lovato makes style statement with their edgy haircut: see pic

Demi Lovato makes style statement with their edgy haircut: see pic
Is Queen Elizabeth really safe in her abode after Windsor Castle security break?

Is Queen Elizabeth really safe in her abode after Windsor Castle security break?
Millie Bobby Brown celebrates first Christmas holiday with beau Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown celebrates first Christmas holiday with beau Jake Bongiovi
Piers Morgan mocks Meghan Markle, dubs Kate Middleton 'proper' Duchess

Piers Morgan mocks Meghan Markle, dubs Kate Middleton 'proper' Duchess

Latest

view all