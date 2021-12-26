Madonna wows fans with her stunning dance moves in new pics

Singing sensation Madonna showed off her ageless beauty and tiny waist in chic outfit a she shared her new sizzling photos on the Christmas.

'Like a Virgin' hitmaker took to Instagram to share another series of quirky snaps to mesmerise her fans, showing off her ageless beauty while posing in a variety of bold poses.

The 63-year-old hitmaker captioned the post: "Estere knitted my gloves for X- mas! Can you tell how proud I am ?"



The pop star's followers were quick to comment underneath the photo, with one saying: "Wow beautiful amazing Merry Christmas to you and your beautiful family."



Another commented: "Merry Christmas Queen you're amazing." While, a third one penned: "Wow beautiful amazing merry Christmas Maddy"

Madonna keeps her 17.3m Instagram followers updated most days with new wacky snaps, mainly shot from inside her lavish family home.