Madonna wows fans with her stunning dance moves in new pics

Sunday Dec 26 2021
Sunday Dec 26, 2021

Singing sensation Madonna showed off her ageless beauty and tiny waist in chic outfit a she shared her new sizzling photos on the Christmas.

'Like a Virgin' hitmaker took to Instagram to share another series of quirky snaps to mesmerise her fans, showing off her ageless beauty while posing in a variety of bold poses.

The 63-year-old hitmaker captioned the post: "Estere knitted my gloves for X- mas! Can you tell how proud I am ?"

The pop star's followers were quick to comment underneath the photo, with one saying: "Wow beautiful amazing Merry Christmas to you and your beautiful family."

Another commented: "Merry Christmas Queen you're amazing." While, a third one penned: "Wow beautiful amazing merry Christmas Maddy"

Madonna keeps her 17.3m Instagram followers updated most days with new wacky snaps, mainly shot from inside her lavish family home.

