BTS star Suga updates fans about his health

Monday Dec 27 2021
Songwriter and rapper for K-pop sensation BTS, Suga has updated his fans about his health after he was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Suga took to Weverse and shared his first post, saying “I’m really okay. Please don’t worry too much!” followed by smiling face symbol.

He was tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from in-person concerts in the United States, the group's management said on Friday.

Suga, 28, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, was confirmed to have contracted the virus on Friday during his self quarantine upon his return home on Thursday, according to Bit Hit Music.

He had received his second COVID-19 vaccination in August, had not come in contact with any other members recently and was not showing any symptoms, the company said.

"He is currently administering self-care at home," it said in a statement. "We see the artists' health as our top priority, and will do everything we can to aid SUGA in his speedy recovery."

