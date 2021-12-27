 
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Camilla 'concerned' for their safety

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Camilla have expressed “concern” over their safety after a security change.

The new security move sees the members of the Firm lose out on some of their most loyal and committed personal protection officers.

The change is overseen by Metropolitan Police Commander Helen Millichap, who is in charge of Protection Command.

The Daily Mail reports: "Protection officers occupy very unique positions with MRFs [members of the Royal Family]. They are with them 24 hours a day and it understandably takes a long time to build up a good relationship of confidence and trust."

"Several very well-liked and respected officers have been moved on from their roles, not through any fault of their own. It’s simply because of this desire to shake things up a bit, sometimes for the sake of it, it seems. Everyone is unhappy about it, not least some of the principals [royals]."

The move comes after the Queen’s recent security scare after a man, armed with a crossbow, was spotted roaming the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas morning. 

