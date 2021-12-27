Prince William, Kate Middleton accused of staging intimate moment

File Footage





It is no secret that Prince William and Kate Middleton barely do any PDA but the couple has been accused of staging their latest intimate moment.

The Duchess of Cambridge of had staged her first Christmas carol at Westminister Abbey.

In the event her mask had slipped and the Duke of Cambridge jumped in to help her.

However, many had said that moment was staged or "rehearsed", as per Express.

"It is rehearsed anyway," one user wrote.

"So she does stop grinning, she's either not getting her own way or reminding him who's boss," another said.