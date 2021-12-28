 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Firm worried ‘security shake-up’ will force trusted officers to ‘move on’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 28, 2021

Firm worried ‘security shake-up’ will force trusted officers to ‘move on’
Firm worried ‘security shake-up’ will force trusted officers to ‘move on’

Royals are reportedly worried about the possibility of many of their trusted officers being forced to move on after ‘security shake-up’.

An insider close to The Mirror brought this claim to light, and they were also quoted saying, "Protection officers occupy very unique positions with MRFs [members of the Royal Family].”

"They are with them 24 hours a day and it understandably takes a long time to build up a good relationship of confidence and trust.”

"Several very well-liked and respected officers have been moved on from their roles, not through any fault of their own It’s simply because of this desire to shake things up a bit, sometimes for the sake of it, it seems.”

"Everyone is unhappy about it, not least some of the principals [royals]. There been a lot of changes in personnel, they have lost people they liked and valued. Some have made clear that they are really quite upset about it."

More From Entertainment:

Celebrity Parents of 2021: Meghan Markle, Ashley Tisdale, More

Celebrity Parents of 2021: Meghan Markle, Ashley Tisdale, More
Ex-bodyguards fear Queen’s safety is ‘in jeopardy’ after Windsor break-in

Ex-bodyguards fear Queen’s safety is ‘in jeopardy’ after Windsor break-in
Prince Harry, Prince William’s feud reaching ‘no resolution: report

Prince Harry, Prince William’s feud reaching ‘no resolution: report
Prince William, Charles clashed in a ‘frank exchange’ over ivory: report

Prince William, Charles clashed in a ‘frank exchange’ over ivory: report
Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian met for candid Christmas date: report

Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian met for candid Christmas date: report
The Firm ‘needed to do more’ for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: report

The Firm ‘needed to do more’ for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: report
Prince Harry’s memoir threatens to cause ‘huge amount of hurt’ to royals

Prince Harry’s memoir threatens to cause ‘huge amount of hurt’ to royals
Windsor’s armed intruder sent friends ‘chilling video’: 'This is revenge'

Windsor’s armed intruder sent friends ‘chilling video’: 'This is revenge'
Victoria Beckham shares amazing dance video of her children Brooklyn and Harper

Victoria Beckham shares amazing dance video of her children Brooklyn and Harper
Was Brad Pitt 'suicidal' after split from Angelina Jolie?

Was Brad Pitt 'suicidal' after split from Angelina Jolie?
Father of teen who wanted to assassin Queen speaks up

Father of teen who wanted to assassin Queen speaks up
Camila Cabello shares rare update over reasons for ‘social media detox’

Camila Cabello shares rare update over reasons for ‘social media detox’

Latest

view all