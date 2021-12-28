Has Kylie Jenner welcomed her second baby secretly? Fans think so

The couple also has a three-year-old daughter named Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner sparked rumours that she has already welcomed her second baby with Travis Scott.

It all started with Travis Barker's Instagram Story from the family's Christmas celebrations that featured a baby bottle, leading fans to believe that Kylie has already given birth to her second child.

Although Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are already dealing with pregnancy rumours, they made it clear they are not expecting.

There was also speculation among fans that the bottle could be the one that is being used to feed the new kitten that Jenner and Scott gifted their 3-year-old daughter Stormi for Christmas.

Kylie announced she is pregnant with her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott in September this year with an Instagram video.

The couple also has a three-year-old daughter named Stormi Webster.