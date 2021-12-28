 
Tuesday Dec 28 2021
Bella Hadid hits another milestone

Tuesday Dec 28, 2021

Bella Hadid hits another milestone

Bella Hadid has crossed 48 million followers on Instagram. The supermodel reached the milestone by sharing 2962 posts including her stunning photos and videos.

Bella has also used her Instagram account to highlight Israeli atrocities against in occupied territories.

The model recently received backlash for raising her voice for speaking up against the Jewish state.

 She has also been supporting Black Lives Matters and #MeToo movements on her social media accounts. 

Bella is the sister of models Gigi and Anwar Hadid. 

