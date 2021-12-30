Britney Spears touches on ‘the awful things that were done’ by the Spears family: report

Britney Spears has taken to social media to speak out about all “the awful things that were done to me” during the course of the conservatorship.



The Toxic singer weighed in on it all in her latest social media post on Instagram and it contained a few lengthy slides that contained bombshell revelations against her family and their ‘awful’ methods of treatment.

She started off the admission by explaining how there had come a time where she had stopped believing in the divine because "From every angle I was being hurt for no reason and my family was hurting me.”

However, throughout it all Britney pretended to be fine because she hates the idea of conflicts, "They say go to the source for healing .... the person who hurt you ... go to them and tell them ... I've never gotten to do that.”

"I wanted to be nice but what they did to my heart was unforgivable," she even went on to allege in her post.

"I asked for 13 years to perform new songs and remixes of my old songs .... I had two months off in between each show settings for four years in Vegas ... and every time I asked I was told 'No...' !!!!!"

"It was a set up to make me fail yet I knew exactly what I wanted my fans to see. Plus, even though remixes of her work played on TV shows, "the person who owns the music is told no."



"So much wasted time only to embarrass and humiliate me and I guess it seems odd to most now why I don't even do my music anymore.”

“That's just the surface issues. People have no idea the awful things that were done to me personally... and after what I've been through, I'm scared of people and the business."

Even though, "Not doing music anymore is my way of saying ‘[expletive] You’ in a sense when it only actually benefits my family by ignoring my real work. It's like I subconsciously let them win... but then realized how shallow I sounded when I did believe in God."

"Otherwise I wouldn't have acted like an obnoxious 8 year old last week defending myself with my accomplishments. Honestly my family embarrassed me and hurt me deeply so tooting my own horn and seeing my past accomplishments reflecting back at me actually helped."

She wrapped it all up by saying, "To the outside world it must seem like I'm extremely insecure and if people really knew what I went through, I think they would understand COMPLETELY where I'm coming from.”