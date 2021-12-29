 
Wednesday Dec 29 2021
Kim Kardashian shares cryptic message amid split from Kanye: 'Fear exists to make you stronger and braver'

Wednesday Dec 29, 2021

Kim Kardashian left fans guessing as she shared a cryptic message  about fear amid her split from rapper Kanye 'Ye' West.

 The 41-year-old American Tv star has posted a cryptic message weeks after filing to be single from the 'Stronger' rapper.

The reality star took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to share a message of being able to grow as she's enjoying a new romantic journey with Pete Davidson.

Kim wrote: 'A man won't know what he is really capable of until he FACES what SCARES him.'

Kanye's ex added: 'Fear exists NOT to stop you. Fear exists to make you STRONGER and BRAVER.'

She continued: 'Approach every problem an challenge with the attitude that it's happening to help your GROW.'

Kardashian has been married to 44-year-old Kanye West since 2014. They share four children together North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two.

Kim's post comes hours after she shared a sweet snap of herself with daughter Chicago at the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco.

