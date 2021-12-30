Happy Birthday V: BTS fans light up Burj Khalifa with singer's pictures, watch

Dubbed as one of the biggest bands in the world, K-pop band BTS is known for having massive popularity and fan following across the globe.

On the occasion of BTS’ talented singer and songwriter Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V’s 26th birthday, fans aka ARMYs all over the world, organized a special tribute.

To celebrate his birthday on Thursday, fans lit up the tallest tower in the world, Burj Khalifa with pictures of the singer in his honour. The extravagant surprise was organised by a fan club called CHINA Baidu Vbar, who has a Twitter handle by the name @KIMTAEHYUNGBAR_.

In videos shared by ARMYs in Dubai, Burj Khalifa was covered with pictures of the singer as a three-minute ad was played with the song Inner Child, sung by V for Map of the Soul: 7, in the background.

Millions of fans gathered around the tower to wish their favourite star a special birthday. Fans were heard singing along to the track in the shared videos as well.

V is the only K-pop idol in the world to feature on Dubai's iconic Burj Khalifa as part of his extravagant birthday project.

Last year, on V’s 25th birthday, a fan-club had arranged a similar event and the singer's pictures were played on the building, with the song Winter Bear playing in the background.