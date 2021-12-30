Kardashians lead tributes after former manager Angela Kukawski's death

The LAPD confirmed they arrested Kukawski's boyfriend Jason Barker on the suspicion of her homicide

The Kardashian family is grieving the death of their former manager Angela Kukawski who was found dead on Wednesday.

Kukawski's body was found in the trunk of a car parked in Simi Valley, Los Angeles, reported various media outlets.



The LAPD confirmed they arrested Kukawski's boyfriend Jason Barker on the suspicion of her homicide.

"On December 23, 2021, Los Angeles Police Department officers and Simi Valley Police Department personnel responded to the 1500 block of Patricia Ave in Simi Valley to conduct a follow-up on a missing person’s investigation," a statement from them said.

"Angela Kukawski had been reported missing on December 22, 2021, from Sherman Oaks and was discovered deceased inside her vehicle, which was parked on the street on Patricia Ave," it added.

Paying tribute to the businesswoman, the Kardashian-Jenner clan said in a joint statement, "Angela was truly the best. She cared about every one of us and made things happen that were impossible.

"She will be greatly missed and we send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this most difficult time."

Rapper Nicki also posted a tribute on her Instagram, writing, "Hardest working, most reliable, sweetest person you could ever know.

"You didn’t deserve this, Angela. My heart is breaking for your children. Rest In Peace."