Thursday Dec 30 2021
New coins for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee unveiled

Thursday Dec 30, 2021

Queen Elizabeth II is being honoured with special minted coins for her 70th anniversary as the monarch.

The new coins for 2022, Britain will also mark the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and recognise the legacy of Dame Vera Lynn and Alexander Graham Bell.

The two coins, specialised for the Queen, will feature a 5p and a £5 crown. The 50p is the first of its kind to celebrate a royal event while the £5 coin follows the tradition of marking previous jubilees on crown pieces, as per Metro.uk

Each design is commissioned by a special artist and features portrait of the Queen, designed by Jody Clark.

