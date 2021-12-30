 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 30 2021
By
Web Desk

David and Victoria Beckham's youngest son posts hilarious pic on Instagram

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 30, 2021

— Reuters/Instagram/Cruz Beckham
— Reuters/Instagram/Cruz Beckham

Cruz Beckham, the youngest son of British singer Victoria Beckham and former football legend David Beckham, seems to have a great sense of humour.

On Wednesday, the 16-year-old kid took to Instagram and shared a snap in which he could be seen alongside his mom, Victoria.

In the snap, Cruz rocked a pair of dark sunglasses and a suit as he struck a playful pose, while Victoria, 47, could be seen sitting beside him as she sported a pout and raised her hand to show off a thumbs-up sign.

The two sat together to enjoy a violinist playing music behind them.

In the caption, Cruz wrote: "I'm into it" followed by a violin and a heart emoji. He also tagged his mom in the post.

Read more: Victoria, David Beckham's son Romeo is now richer than his siblings

Taking to the comments section of the post, the former Spice Girls singer wrote: "We loved that," followed by a violin and a laugh emoji.

While viewers could not fully grasp the mom-son duo's joke, they apparently liked the snapshot as it racked up more than 72,000 likes and 120-plus comments within less than a day of going live.

According to The Daily Mail, Victoria has been sharing many snaps on her Instagram page lately amid the Christmas and holiday season.

More From Entertainment:

Dua Lipa reacts to Ghislaine Maxwell's conviction

Dua Lipa reacts to Ghislaine Maxwell's conviction

French model uses edited photo of Queen Elizabeth to express her feelings

French model uses edited photo of Queen Elizabeth to express her feelings

Jennifer Lopez laughs away her ex Alex Rodriguez's thinly-veiled jibe

Jennifer Lopez laughs away her ex Alex Rodriguez's thinly-veiled jibe
Prince William to turn royal property into shelter for homeless

Prince William to turn royal property into shelter for homeless
‘Ice baths are old news,’ Chris Hemsworth stuns with 'snow baths' pictures

‘Ice baths are old news,’ Chris Hemsworth stuns with 'snow baths' pictures

New coins for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee unveiled

New coins for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee unveiled
Meghan Markle dubbed 'a disgrace to royals' by Britons in new survey

Meghan Markle dubbed 'a disgrace to royals' by Britons in new survey
Kardashians lead tributes after former manager Angela Kukawski's death

Kardashians lead tributes after former manager Angela Kukawski's death

Scott Disick struggling to accept Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's engagement

Scott Disick struggling to accept Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's engagement

Swedish DJ Avicii’s final journal entry before suicide REVEALED

Swedish DJ Avicii’s final journal entry before suicide REVEALED
Britney Spears, Taylor Lautner and more who got engaged in 2021

Britney Spears, Taylor Lautner and more who got engaged in 2021
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking case

Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking case

Latest

view all