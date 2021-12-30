David and Victoria Beckham's youngest son posts hilarious pic on Instagram

— Reuters/Instagram/Cruz Beckham

Cruz Beckham, the youngest son of British singer Victoria Beckham and former football legend David Beckham, seems to have a great sense of humour.

On Wednesday, the 16-year-old kid took to Instagram and shared a snap in which he could be seen alongside his mom, Victoria.

In the snap, Cruz rocked a pair of dark sunglasses and a suit as he struck a playful pose, while Victoria, 47, could be seen sitting beside him as she sported a pout and raised her hand to show off a thumbs-up sign.

The two sat together to enjoy a violinist playing music behind them.

In the caption, Cruz wrote: "I'm into it" followed by a violin and a heart emoji. He also tagged his mom in the post.

Taking to the comments section of the post, the former Spice Girls singer wrote: "We loved that," followed by a violin and a laugh emoji.

While viewers could not fully grasp the mom-son duo's joke, they apparently liked the snapshot as it racked up more than 72,000 likes and 120-plus comments within less than a day of going live.

According to The Daily Mail, Victoria has been sharing many snaps on her Instagram page lately amid the Christmas and holiday season.