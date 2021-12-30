‘Ice baths are old news,’ Chris Hemsworth stuns with 'snow baths' pictures GEO 

 
Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth is all set to welcome 2022 and the Thor actor is already setting new trends for the upcoming year.

The actor, who is currently shooting for his upcoming Extraction sequel in Europe, stunned his fans and followers with his latest social media post.

Amid the sub-zero temperatures of Europe, Chris flaunted his fit shirtless bod as he took snow baths with a friend in the latest photo.

Taking to Instagram, the In The Heart of Sea actor dropped a picture of himself laying down on a snow-covered slope. The picture has left fans ‘freeze’ as the actor could be seen in his completely calm posture while doing the stunt.

Sharing the picture, he captioned it as, "Ice baths are old news. It’s all about snow baths in 2022."

Chris is currently in Austria, where he has been shooting for Extraction sequel, as well as spending time with his family; wife Elsa Pataky and their kids. 

