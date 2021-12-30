Dua Lipa reacts to Ghislaine Maxwell's conviction

British singer Dua Lipa on Wednesday reacted to the conviction of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell after she was found guilty of recruiting and grooming young girls to be sexually abused by the late American financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the "Levitating" singer shared a courtroom sketch of Maxwell that accompanied the news that read "Ghislaine Maxwell has been found guilty of grooming and trafficking young women for Jeffrey Epstein.

While her post suggested that she was satisfied with the development in the case, the singer did not added any comment in her post.

Maxwell faces spending the rest of her life behind bars after the 12-person jury convicted her on five of the six counts she was facing, including the most serious charge of sex trafficking a minor.



The conviction, just days after she turned 60 on Christmas, caps a remarkable fall from grace for the Oxford-educated daughter of the late British press baron Robert Maxwell, who grew up in wealth and privilege as a friend to royalty.

She sat passively in the Manhattan courtroom, slowly removing her mask to take sips of water, after Judge Alison Nathan read out the verdicts, reached after five full days of deliberation by the jury.

Afterwards, Maxwell's attorney, Bobbi Sternheim, said her legal team was already working on an appeal and they were "confident that she will be vindicated."