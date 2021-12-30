 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Dakota Johnson opens up on her relationship with boyfriend Chris Martin

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 30, 2021

Dakota Johnson opens up on her relationship with boyfriend Chris Martin

Actress Dakota Johnson has revealed rare details of her private relationship with musician Chris Martin.

The Lost Daughter star gave a glimpse into her romance with the singer, saying she and the Coldplay musician enjoy a "cozy" and "private" life together.

"We've been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it's nice to be at home and be cozy and private." The 32-year-old told Elle. 

Martin and Johnson have been dating since 2017, when they were first spotted on a sushi date together in Los Angeles that year. After three years of seeing each other, they moved in together and lived in Martin's Malibu mansion.

Martin, who was previously married to Gwyneth Paltrow and shares two children with her, has remained close to his ex-wife. He and Johnson have attended Sunday dinners with Paltrow and her husband in L.A.

Martin is an English singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. He is the lead vocalist, pianist, and co-founder of the rock band Coldplay, with whom he has won several awards, including seven Grammys and nine Brits.

More From Entertainment:

Virginia Giuffre addresses Ghislaine Maxwell’s guilty verdict

Virginia Giuffre addresses Ghislaine Maxwell’s guilty verdict
Prince Harry is not the only royal family member publishing a memoir in 2022

Prince Harry is not the only royal family member publishing a memoir in 2022
Kardashians ex manager Angie Kukawski's family huddle around family home

Kardashians ex manager Angie Kukawski's family huddle around family home
Jennifer Garner nearly ‘lights the entire kitchen on fire’

Jennifer Garner nearly ‘lights the entire kitchen on fire’
Government documents reveal new details about Princess Diana's funeral

Government documents reveal new details about Princess Diana's funeral

Piers Morgan makes big claims after Maxwell's guilty verdict

Piers Morgan makes big claims after Maxwell's guilty verdict
Nicole Kidman slams biased reporter for questions on Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman slams biased reporter for questions on Tom Cruise
'Friday' actor Chris Tucker thinks smoking weed is prohibited by religion

'Friday' actor Chris Tucker thinks smoking weed is prohibited by religion

Jeffrey Epstein's agreement with Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre set to be made public

Jeffrey Epstein's agreement with Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre set to be made public
Katharine McPhee shares her latest snap with a touching note

Katharine McPhee shares her latest snap with a touching note
Katharine Foster quotes Taylor Swift as she defends husband

Katharine Foster quotes Taylor Swift as she defends husband

‘Da Vinci Code’ author Dan Brown settles lawsuit claiming he lives 'secret life'

‘Da Vinci Code’ author Dan Brown settles lawsuit claiming he lives 'secret life'

Latest

view all