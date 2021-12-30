Dakota Johnson opens up on her relationship with boyfriend Chris Martin

Actress Dakota Johnson has revealed rare details of her private relationship with musician Chris Martin.

The Lost Daughter star gave a glimpse into her romance with the singer, saying she and the Coldplay musician enjoy a "cozy" and "private" life together.

"We've been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it's nice to be at home and be cozy and private." The 32-year-old told Elle.

Martin and Johnson have been dating since 2017, when they were first spotted on a sushi date together in Los Angeles that year. After three years of seeing each other, they moved in together and lived in Martin's Malibu mansion.

Martin, who was previously married to Gwyneth Paltrow and shares two children with her, has remained close to his ex-wife. He and Johnson have attended Sunday dinners with Paltrow and her husband in L.A.

Martin is an English singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. He is the lead vocalist, pianist, and co-founder of the rock band Coldplay, with whom he has won several awards, including seven Grammys and nine Brits.

