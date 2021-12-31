 
Friday Dec 31 2021
Queen Elizabeth slams Prince William, Harry blunt warning on marriage

Friday Dec 31, 2021

Queen Elizabeth reportedly issued a blunt warning to Prince William and Prince Harry about the institution of marriage as well as its importance.

An aide working in Buckingham Palace brought this revelation to light and left royal fans shocked in the process.

In their interview with the Sunday Express the source admitted, “The Queen is the head of the Church and so from a point of principle she is opposed to royal divorces.”

“However, she has witnessed the divorces not just of her sister Princess Margaret, but also those of her three eldest children.”

“She now feels, to put it bluntly, that enough is enough. She does not want to name names, but she is adamant that there are going to be no further royal divorces during her reign.”

Before concluding the same insider also went on to add, “The concept of divorce goes against the Queen’s whole upbringing, which is about duty and about soldiering on in the face of adversity. She inherited a lot of her views from her mother, who was scarred by the King Edward and Wallis Simpson scandal.”

