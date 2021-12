Kim Kardashian ‘grateful’ to Colorado Governor for empathy on Rogel Aguilera case

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has said that she was ‘grateful’ to the Governor of Colorado for drastically reducing the prison sentence to a truck driver.



Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, whose 110-year sentence over a deadly crash sparked outrage, had his jail term reduced to ten years on Thursday.

More than 4.5 million people, including Kim Kardashian, called for a reduction in his punishment, which the judge handing it down noted was the result of mandatory sentencing rules in the US state of Colorado.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram and shared the letter from Colorado Governor Jared Polis and thanked him with folded hands emoji.

Sharing the photo of Aguilera, she further said, “I’m grateful to Governor Polis for his empathy and leadership on this case.”

Aguilera-Mederos, a Cuban immigrant, was transporting timber in April 2019 when his brakes failed on a downhill stretch, and he did not use an emergency exit ramp.

His out-of-control truck plowed into traffic, killing four people and injuring several others.

Aguilera-Mederos was found guilty by a jury on 27 counts including multiple vehicular homicides, and a judge handed down a 110-year sentence, which he said was the mandatory minimum under Colorado law.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis on Thursday acted to cut what he said was an "arbitrary and unjust" outcome.

"The length of your 110-year sentence is simply not commensurate with your actions, nor with penalties handed down to others for similar crimes," he wrote in a letter to Aguilera-Mederos.

"There is an urgency to remedy this unjust sentence and restore confidence in the uniformity and fairness of our criminal justice system, and consequently I have chosen to commute your sentence now."

Aguilera-Mederos will be eligible to apply for parole in five years.