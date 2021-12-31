 
Friday Dec 31 2021
Web Desk

The 5 most-liked Instagram posts of 2021; Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list

Cristiano Ronaldo, Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner, Billie Eilish, and Lionel Messi among most-liked Insta posts
In this age of Instagram, everyone shares their moments with their loved ones including the celebrities who manage to garner millions of likes for their single post.

In the year 2021, from Billie Eilish and her ever-changing beauty looks to Cristiano Ronaldo's baby announcement, and others managed to book their names in the top 5 most-liked Instagram posts for 2021.

So here we go, the 5 most popular Instagram posts:

1. CRISTIANO RONALDO'S BABY ANNOUNCEMENT

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez back in October announced that they were expecting twins. His 382 million Instagram followers were ecstatic for the newlyweds, resulting in a whopping 32.2 million likes.

2 . ARIANA GRANDE'S WEDDING

This was probably one of the most significant events of the year 2021. Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez married discreetly at their Montecito home, garnering 26.6 million likes on Instagram.

3. KYLIE JENNER'S PREGNANCY ANNOUNCEMENT

Kylie Jenner announced her second pregnancy in September. Jenner confirmed the news herself in a short video posted on Instagram. The video garnered more than 153 million views and 24 million likes.

4. BILLIE'S NEW HAIR

Billie Eilish drove fans into a frenzy when she unveiled a platinum blonde look in March, topped off with the increasingly famous 'wolf cut'. For this one, she received 23 million likes.

5 . LIONEL  MESSI SIGNS WITH PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN F.C.

Lionel Messi, an Argentinian soccer star, made headlines in August when he announced his signing with the Paris Saint-Germain football club. It received over 22 million likes.

