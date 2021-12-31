Nicolas Cage doesn’t want to be called an ‘actor’, Here’s why

Nicolas Cage doesn’t consider himself an actor and would much rather be called a ‘thespian'

Hollywood star Nicolas Cage doesn’t consider himself an actor and would much rather be called a ‘thespian’.

Cage opened up about his preference during a conversation on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast earlier this week, saying, “For me it always implies, 'Oh, he's a great actor, therefore he's a great liar.’”

The 57-year-old National Treasure star went on to explain why he prefers the word ‘thespian’ instead of ‘actor’.

"… I like the word 'thespian' because thespian means you're going into your heart, or you're going into your imagination, or your memories or your dreams, and you're bringing something back to communicate with the audience,” said Cage.

The thespian recently appeared in the Michael Sarnoski directorial Pig, for which he’s getting rave reviews from critics.