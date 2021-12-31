Kate Middleton planning ‘low-key’ birthday to avoid comparison with Meghan?

Kate’s party will be “deliberately modest" because the palace wants to avoid "one-upmanship” with Meghan

Kate Middleton is reportedly planning to keep her 40th birthday celebrations in January “low-key” in order to avoid comparisons with supposed rival Meghan Markle, reported The Daily Express.

According to royal expert Duncan Larcombe, the Duchess of Cambridge is not aspiring to make a big deal out of her 40th unlike Meghan, who enlisted celeb event organiser Colin Cowie for her 40th birthday celebration in August.

Larcombe told OK! Magazine in a recent conversation that Kate’s party will be a “deliberately modest affair” because the palace wants to “avoid this awful continuation of one-upmanship” with Meghan.

“It will be low key and it will be focused entirely on the family,” he shared.

Larcombe further revealed the Duchess’ plans, saying, “She’s unlikely to announce a new project on her birthday, unlike Meghan who launched a mentorship programme to mark her 40th.”