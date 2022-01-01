 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Betty White’s tried and tested secret to living a ‘full healthy life’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 01, 2022

Betty White’s tried and tested secret to living a ‘full healthy life’

Betty White’s iconic secret towards living a long life has just been unearthed following news of her demise.

The secrets were spilled during one of White’s latest interviews with People magazine, conducted just before her passing.

There the star admitted that her secrets are much unlike what many actors share during their admissions and for her, it was staying away from “anything green” that truly perked up her life.

The comedian even retorted, “I guess it's working” during the course of her interview and stuck by her convictions.

However, she did make it clear that her good health also helped her not fret over any reports, since "I'm so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age. It's amazing."

For White, "born a cockeyed optimist" also played a big role in helping her live life to the fullest and "I got it from my mom, and that never changed. I always find the positive."

More From Entertainment:

Kardashian-Jenner family teases first look of their upcoming show on Hulu

Kardashian-Jenner family teases first look of their upcoming show on Hulu
Miley Cyrus loses top in wardrobe malfunction: 'Everybody's looking at me now'

Miley Cyrus loses top in wardrobe malfunction: 'Everybody's looking at me now'
Rupert Grint talks about the experience of becoming a dad: 'It's all I really care about'

Rupert Grint talks about the experience of becoming a dad: 'It's all I really care about'
Kris Jenner dodges quiz about Kim Kardashian, Pete Dividson in live interview

Kris Jenner dodges quiz about Kim Kardashian, Pete Dividson in live interview

Dakota Johnson shares long held secret to making relationships last

Dakota Johnson shares long held secret to making relationships last
Kourtney Kardashian hints at wedding with Travis Barker in 2022

Kourtney Kardashian hints at wedding with Travis Barker in 2022
Jennifer Lopez looks back at 2021, posts highlights of her romance with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez looks back at 2021, posts highlights of her romance with Ben Affleck

Kanye West holds concert in same city as Pete Davidson’s New Year party

Kanye West holds concert in same city as Pete Davidson’s New Year party
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry snubbed from Queen’s new year video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry snubbed from Queen’s new year video
Nick Jonas shares PDA-filled New Year post with Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas shares PDA-filled New Year post with Priyanka Chopra

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s PDA-filled new year photo wins hearts

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s PDA-filled new year photo wins hearts
Khloe Kardashian, daughter True bid 2021 sayonara ‘as early as possible’

Khloe Kardashian, daughter True bid 2021 sayonara ‘as early as possible’

Latest

view all