Betty White’s tried and tested secret to living a ‘full healthy life’

Betty White’s iconic secret towards living a long life has just been unearthed following news of her demise.

The secrets were spilled during one of White’s latest interviews with People magazine, conducted just before her passing.



There the star admitted that her secrets are much unlike what many actors share during their admissions and for her, it was staying away from “anything green” that truly perked up her life.

The comedian even retorted, “I guess it's working” during the course of her interview and stuck by her convictions.

However, she did make it clear that her good health also helped her not fret over any reports, since "I'm so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age. It's amazing."

For White, "born a cockeyed optimist" also played a big role in helping her live life to the fullest and "I got it from my mom, and that never changed. I always find the positive."