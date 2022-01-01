Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcome 2022 in style

Superstar singer Rihanna and her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky spread love and smile as they celebrated New Year’s Eve together with a lavish party in native Barbados.

The lovebirds – who have been dating since the beginning of 2020, were photographed after leaving a New Year’s celebration party in Bridgetown, the capital of Barbados. They were looking dashing in gorgeous outfits.

The 33-year-old musician put on a stylish display in one-shoulder glittering black floor-length gown with a thigh-high split and matching feather-fringed shawl.



Rihanna paired her dress with black embellished stiletto heels and a sliver beaded necklace to elevate her look. her perfect hairdo was adding to her beauty.

Meanwhile, her boyfriend Rocky, also 33, kept things casual in jean shorts, fresh trainers and a white hoodie emblazoned with the US flag. He also wore a New York Yankees baseball cap.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were seen out in early December enjoying a little bit of shopping in New York, just days after the We Found Love singer was made a National Hero in Barbados. The country cut ties with the UK this year and removed Queen Elizabeth II as their head of state, becoming the world’s newest Republic.