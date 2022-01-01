 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcome 2022 in style

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 01, 2022

Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcome 2022 in style

Superstar singer Rihanna and her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky spread love and smile as they celebrated New Year’s Eve together with a lavish party in native Barbados.

The lovebirds – who have been dating since the beginning of 2020, were photographed after leaving a New Year’s celebration party in Bridgetown, the capital of Barbados. They were looking dashing in gorgeous outfits.

The 33-year-old musician put on a stylish display in one-shoulder glittering black floor-length gown with a thigh-high split and matching feather-fringed shawl.

Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcome 2022 in style

Rihanna paired her dress with black embellished stiletto heels and a sliver beaded necklace to elevate her look. her perfect hairdo was adding to her beauty.

Meanwhile, her boyfriend Rocky, also 33, kept things casual in jean shorts, fresh trainers and a white hoodie emblazoned with the US flag. He also wore a New York Yankees baseball cap.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were seen out in early December enjoying a little bit of shopping in New York, just days after the We Found Love singer was made a National Hero in Barbados. The country cut ties with the UK this year and removed Queen Elizabeth II as their head of state, becoming the world’s newest Republic.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton and William's friend Rose Hanbury plays 'a secret, romantic role'

Kate Middleton and William's friend Rose Hanbury plays 'a secret, romantic role'
Betty White’s 100th birthday event to take place as it was planned

Betty White’s 100th birthday event to take place as it was planned

Halsey feels ‘thrilled’ to raise son Ender with Alev Aydin

Halsey feels ‘thrilled’ to raise son Ender with Alev Aydin
Meghan Markle's 'unladylike' habit that royals might not approve off

Meghan Markle's 'unladylike' habit that royals might not approve off
Fans call Kim Cattrall to make a Samantha Jones cameo in ‘Emily In Paris’

Fans call Kim Cattrall to make a Samantha Jones cameo in ‘Emily In Paris’
Prince Charles gives big statement amid Prince Andrew's legal battle

Prince Charles gives big statement amid Prince Andrew's legal battle
Sandra Bullock mourns Betty White’s death on New Year’s Eve: ‘okay being sad'

Sandra Bullock mourns Betty White’s death on New Year’s Eve: ‘okay being sad'
Prince William, Kate Middleton look like 'naughty teenagers' in new photo, says expert

Prince William, Kate Middleton look like 'naughty teenagers' in new photo, says expert
Georgina Rodriguez, beau Cristiano Ronaldo ring in 2022 with their kids: See photos

Georgina Rodriguez, beau Cristiano Ronaldo ring in 2022 with their kids: See photos
BTS singer Jungkook’s heartfelt New Year wish breaks record

BTS singer Jungkook’s heartfelt New Year wish breaks record
Meghan Markle 'branding' Prince Harry fit for Gen Z

Meghan Markle 'branding' Prince Harry fit for Gen Z
Prince Andrew’s case threatening future of the Royal Family

Prince Andrew’s case threatening future of the Royal Family

Latest

view all