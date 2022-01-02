Betty White's 'Saturday Night Live' episode to get re-aired in her honour

Saturday Night Live’s 2010 episode which was fronted by Betty White is going to re-run to pay tribute to the late actor.

The Golden Girls star left Hollywood fraternity teary-eyed after her sudden demise on the New Year’s Eve. The legendary comedian passed away just weeks before her 100th birthday.

The late actor was honoured with the Emmy award for her best guest appearance in a comedy special on SNL as she helmed the character of the grandmother of a prisoner. The iconic episode was the only time Betty ever hosted the show.

Taking to Twitter, SNL announced, “Rest in Peace, Betty White. Watch Betty’s episode of SNL tonight on NBC."

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds, Sandra Bullock, Sethy Meyers and many others have shared their condolences as they expressed grief over her death.