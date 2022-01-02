 
Sunday Jan 02 2022
Emily In Paris in trouble for stereotyping Ukrainians: 'Unacceptable'

Sunday Jan 02, 2022

Emily In Paris is in hot waters for offensive portrayal of Ukranian women.

Oleksandr Tkachenko, Ukraine’s minister of culture has called out Netflix for its caricature of the natives, and has dubbed it unacceptable.

"In Emily in Paris we have a caricature of a Ukrainian woman which is unacceptable. It is also offensive," he says.

"Is this how Ukrainians will be seen abroad? Who steal, want to get everything for free, be afraid of deportation? This should not be so," asks the diplomat.

The criticism comes after authors allegedly made a foul depiction of Kyiv-native Petra in season two.

Mr Tkachenko added: "In the 1990s and 2000s, Ukrainian guys were portrayed mainly as gangsters. Over time this has changed. However, not in this case."

