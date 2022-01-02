Queen may head to Sandringham House in next few days

The Queen, who cancelled the traditional Christmas celebrations at the Norfolk estate and welcomed new year at Windsor Castle, may head back to Sandringham House in next few weeks.

The 95-year-old monarch chose to stay at Windsor Castle during the festive period and had a much smaller celebration than normal due to concerns over ongoing health crisis and the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Prince Harry's grandmother was accompanied by Prince Charles and Camilla, as well as the Wessexes on her first Christmas without her beloved husband, Prince Philip in Windsor.

Members of the Royal Family usually gather at Sandringham for a festive period. The monarch then stays in Norfolk until February 6, the anniversary of the death of her father, also known as her Accession Day, when she became Queen. She marks the day privately before heading back to Buckingham Palace to start the year’s packed schedule of engagements.

However, this year has begun differently, as she spent Christmas and New Year in Windsor due to the health crisis.

The Queen, according to royal editor Russell Myers, had been very much looking forward to going to Sandringham and will want to get back there when she can.

There are also security concerns after a recent incident as the longest reigning-monarch's safety at Windsor Castle will need to be reassessed.

Sandringham House is a country house in the parish of Sandringham, Norfolk, England. It is one of the royal residences of Elizabeth II, whose father, George VI, and grandfather, George V, both died there.