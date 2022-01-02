 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Ed Sheeran to reveal who he follows online after court order

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 02, 2022

Ed Sheeran to reveal who he follows online after court order
Ed Sheeran to reveal who he follows online after court order 

Ed Sheeran received order from High Court to reveal who he follows online amidst his on-going legal battle over mega-hit track Shape of You.

According to The Sun, court asked the 30-year-old singer to reveal all ‘recording and notes’ that any of his gadget contains especially about his songs.

For those unversed, musician Sami Chokri alleged that Sheeran ‘rip-off’ his 2015 track Oh Why.

The court extended the order to confirm if the singer knows the people Chokri mentioned in his argument.

Meanwhile, Sheeran’s lawyers said that the singer’s millions of royalties have been frozen due to the accusations.

Furthermore, it was also reported that the Perfect hit-maker 's co-writer, Johnny McDaid and Steve McCutcheon, are also lodging complaint against Chokri.

More From Entertainment:

Arnold Schwarzenegger to marry girlfriend following recent divorce?

Arnold Schwarzenegger to marry girlfriend following recent divorce?
Jennifer Garner shows her admiration for Kate Middleton and Prince William

Jennifer Garner shows her admiration for Kate Middleton and Prince William

Kardashian family finds Kanye West's new home move very 'weird'

Kardashian family finds Kanye West's new home move very 'weird'
Queen may head to Sandringham House in next few days

Queen may head to Sandringham House in next few days
Emily In Paris in trouble for stereotyping Ukrainians: 'Unacceptable'

Emily In Paris in trouble for stereotyping Ukrainians: 'Unacceptable'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will shun grudges to return to UK in Spring: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will shun grudges to return to UK in Spring: report
Prince Andrew’s accuser insists she’s a US resident, prince’s lawyers say otherwise

Prince Andrew’s accuser insists she’s a US resident, prince’s lawyers say otherwise
Netflix unveils first look posters of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ season 3

Netflix unveils first look posters of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ season 3
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's son Archie learning 'emotional literacy'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's son Archie learning 'emotional literacy'
‘Peaky Blinders’ season six trailer leaves fans on edge: Watch

‘Peaky Blinders’ season six trailer leaves fans on edge: Watch

BTS vocalist Jungkook spends New Year with his pet dogs: see pics

BTS vocalist Jungkook spends New Year with his pet dogs: see pics
'Kanye West just hung out and not performed during Miami mini-concert': source

'Kanye West just hung out and not performed during Miami mini-concert': source

Latest

view all