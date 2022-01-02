Ed Sheeran to reveal who he follows online after court order

Ed Sheeran received order from High Court to reveal who he follows online amidst his on-going legal battle over mega-hit track Shape of You.



According to The Sun, court asked the 30-year-old singer to reveal all ‘recording and notes’ that any of his gadget contains especially about his songs.

For those unversed, musician Sami Chokri alleged that Sheeran ‘rip-off’ his 2015 track Oh Why.

The court extended the order to confirm if the singer knows the people Chokri mentioned in his argument.

Meanwhile, Sheeran’s lawyers said that the singer’s millions of royalties have been frozen due to the accusations.

Furthermore, it was also reported that the Perfect hit-maker 's co-writer, Johnny McDaid and Steve McCutcheon, are also lodging complaint against Chokri.