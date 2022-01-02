BTS singer V's 'Christmas Tree' becomes top-selling Korean song on US Amazon

BTS member Kim Taehyung’s song Christmas Tree which he recorded for a Korean drama Our Beloved Summer, has become the top-selling solo Korean track to rank on US Amazon’s Best Selling Songs of 2021.

The song landed on the 97th spot in the list within a few days of its launch on December 24 and it is the only Korean single on the chart.

Meanwhile, the song also made a remarkable debut on iTunes in the United States as it left behind Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You on its first day.

On December 28, the song also secured top most spot on the chart, making the Winter Bear singer the only K-pop singer to debut climb highest on the list with his two solo songs, Christmas Tree and Sweet Night.



