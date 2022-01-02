 
Kim Kardashian welcomes New Year with her stunning selfie

Kim Kardashian left fans in awe as she shared her first selfie of 2022 amid her whirlwind romance with comedian Pete Davidson on Saturday. 

The 41-year-old American Tv personality and socialite pouted and posed in a low-cut black top and diamond necklace.

Kanye's estranged wife captioned the photo: 'Happy New Year! I pray that this will be your best year yet! Set your intentions high! Only accept positivity and productivity! May this year be filled with love, joy, happiness and health!'

Kim Kardashian welcomes New Year with her stunning selfie

Kim Kardashian, who is enjoying new romantic journey with comedian Pete Davidson, didn't share any details of her New Years Eve celebrations on Friday night. She opted to promote the upcoming release of the family's Hulu series on her Instagram page by sharing a new teaser.

