Britney Spears' feud with Jamie Lynn: Pop icon unfollows sister on Instagram

Britney Spears is putting her foot down against anything that is ruining her peace of mind.

The pop icon recently unfollowed her estranged sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, on Instagram. However, the Zoey 101 alum still follows the Toxic singer.

Spears' move comes after an ongoing feud between the siblings came to light in 2021 in the final months of Britney's legal battle to end her conservatorship, which was terminated after 13 years in November.

Following the singer's shocking testimony in court against her conservatorship, Jamie Lynn expressed support for her sister on Instagram.

In October, a source close to Jamie Lynn told E! News that she has "continued to advocate for her sister behind the scenes and working on their relationship, which she doesn't like to publicize because of how it could be framed," adding, "Family is her sole focus and she wants to be the best mom, sister, and aunt that she can be."

However, a source close to Britney also told the outlet at the time that the singer "is very, very angry and hurt" and "feels like Jamie Lynn totally abandoned her and let her down in the fight of her life," adding, "They were best friends and everything to each other for so long."