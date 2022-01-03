Kate Middleton had 'no interest in being famous', reveals friend

Kate Middleton never wanted fame and was always interested in a 'quiet life', said a royal correspondent

Kate Middleton, the wife of Prince William and future Queen of Britain, had no interest in fame and fortune, says a friend of the Duchess of Cambridge.

According to royal correspondent Emily Andrews, a family friend of the Duchess once revealed that she never aspired for fame or a ‘big job’ and always wanted more of a ‘quiet life’ similar to her childhood in rural Berkshire.

Writing for The Sun, Andrews recalled the friend telling her, “All Catherine ever wanted was a house in the countryside, loads of kids, dogs and an AGA. She wasn't interested in having a big job or becoming famous.”

She went on to share what’s most important for Middleton, the mother of Prince William's three children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

“Family life is incredibly important to her, and motherhood has been the making of her. Now that she feels she's achieved that, there's time to turn to her public role and what she wants to achieve there,” wrote Andrews.