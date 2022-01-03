BTS singer Jungkook wows with his impressive boxing skills: Watch

BTS vocalist Jungkook has a long list of things he’s perfect at and he added yet another skill to his bucket as he wowed fans with his boxing video.

The singer is widely called as Golden Maknae – youngest member of a group, for being good at everything he does, including singing, dancing, sports, painting and the list goes on.

However, the Euphoria hit-maker is currently focusing on being the best at remaining fit.

Taking to Instagram on January 2, the 24-year-old K-pop idol uploaded a video to give a glimpse into his training session.

The video shows the much-loved singer all pumped up as he throws some impressive punches at a freelance trainer.

He captioned the short snippet, “ Let’s box.”

As soon as the video was up on the platform, ARMY – group’s official fandom, started gushing over him.

Meanwhile, the singer recently broke the record of garnering post likes in the shortest time as his New Year’s wish on the Facebook-owned platform garnered a million like within two minutes.