Monday Jan 03 2022
‘Harry Potter’ reunion producers react to Emma Watson-Emma Roberts mix-up

Monday Jan 03, 2022

A picture of Emma Roberts was mistakenly used for Emma Watson in the Harry Potter reunion
Much to the relief and amusement of Potterheads, the producers of the Harry Potter reunion have responded to the mix-up between Emma Watson and Emma Roberts during the HBO Max special.

The Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special came as a present for fans on New Year’s Day, however, there were some hilarious mistakes in the editing including a baby picture of actor Emma Roberts being mistakenly passed off as a baby Emma Watson.

It was first noticed by hawkeyed fans and online sleuths who took to Twitter to point out the error.

It finally reached the producers who addressed Potterheads through Metro UK on Monday, January 3, saying, “Well spotted Harry Potter fans!”

“You brought an editing mistake of a mislabelled photograph to our attention. New version up shortly,” they assured. 

