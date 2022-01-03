Jennifer Lopez has a history with Google Images

Jennifer Lopez, who's winning hearts with her singing, acting and modelling skills, has a history with the google images.



It was back in 2000 when Hollywood's one of the most popular and loved stars stunned everyone by wearing iconic green, leaf-print dress by Versace for her appearance in the Grammys.

Lopez's fashion sense is admired and followed by many, but some of her fans believe that she is one of the reasons behind the creation of Google Images Search Tool.



Google Images is a search engine that allows users to search the World Wide Web for images. It was reportedly introduced in 2001 due to a demand for pictures of the Green Versace dress of Jennifer Lopez worn in February 2000. In 2011, reverse image search functionality was added.



The Hustlers' star's stunning outfit, according to some people, went on to become one of the most searched images on Google at that time.

It’s said that during that year, the Google search feed command was filled with questions such as, “Okay Google, show me the Versace jungle dress.” Or "Lopez green dress."



This load of queries over Jlo‘s flowing gown is said to be the reason behind creation one of the most famous and useful tools, which is called the Google Image Search.



It might be the most popular search query at the time. But it's not sure that it forced Google to create new excited tool.



The process of building the Google Image Search was not an overnight thing to achieve but fans think Jennifer might be a key reason for it.